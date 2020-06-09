Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stake Raised by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,848. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.