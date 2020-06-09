Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 249,703 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,171,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 250,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AERI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,797. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.