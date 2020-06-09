Advaxis (ADXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 3,108.18% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%.

Get Advaxis alerts:

ADXS stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.55.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.