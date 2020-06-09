Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMS. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,579,337.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,051,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 113,469 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,061,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.