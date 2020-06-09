Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190 in the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

