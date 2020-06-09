Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IOTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.55 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of Adesto Technologies stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $369.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.18. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 109.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

