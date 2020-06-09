ABB (NYSE:ABB) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 345,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ABB will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in ABB by 215.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after buying an additional 1,196,769 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,470 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,323 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

