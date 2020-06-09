710,100 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 710,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,842,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.69% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 8X8 by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGHT opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

