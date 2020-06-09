500.com (WBAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of 500.com stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. 500.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered 500.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

