33,389 Shares in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Genesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Genesco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $392.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Genesco from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

