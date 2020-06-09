300 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,720. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

