201,837 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 201,837 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,324 shares of company stock worth $22,306,274 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.11. The company had a trading volume of 111,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $343.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.