10,000 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.25.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $608.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $618.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,776 shares of company stock valued at $105,906,877. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

