$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.53. The company had a trading volume of 93,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.56. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.28.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

