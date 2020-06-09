-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $26,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $26,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $469,534.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,593.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,267 shares of company stock worth $3,251,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of CNST traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a current ratio of 18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.63. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

