$0.48 EPS Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. Dunkin Brands Group reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 3,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,374. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

