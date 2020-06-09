$0.48 EPS Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. Dunkin Brands Group reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dunkin Brands Group.
Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 3,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,374. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07.
Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
