$0.25 EPS Expected for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 7,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.92. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter worth $653,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

