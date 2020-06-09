$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

