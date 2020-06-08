Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.