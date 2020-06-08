Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPB. ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

TPB stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $489.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 136,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,978,918 shares in the company, valued at $218,937,460.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Wexler acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,220,671.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 140,045 shares of company stock worth $3,072,222. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

