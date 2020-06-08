Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Redburn Partners raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

EQNR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 203,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of -99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

