Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Caleres stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $409.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Caleres by 5,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Caleres by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

