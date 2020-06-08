Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on DVAX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The stock has a market cap of $561.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

