Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.58. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,804. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

