Zacks: Analysts Expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.51. Perspecta reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,814. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

