Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,690,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,191,778.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 214,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Yext by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.