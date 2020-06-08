Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YEXT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yext will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,690,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,191,778.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $41,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,321.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Yext by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

