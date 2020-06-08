Yeti (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Capital lowered Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Yeti has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley acquired 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,171,405 shares of company stock worth $399,018,248 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yeti by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yeti by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.