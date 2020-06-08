Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,090 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,390 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.35% of Xilinx worth $66,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xilinx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,709 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Xilinx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 61,425 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xilinx by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,313 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $96.04. 82,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

