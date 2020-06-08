Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 77 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.13. 558,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,484. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

