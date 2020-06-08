Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 341 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Copart by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Copart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 141,826 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,150 shares of company stock worth $39,069,061 in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,970. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

