Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 939,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,319. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

