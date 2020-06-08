Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Avista by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Avista by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

