Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

