Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 178,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.