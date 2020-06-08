Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $56,873,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $24.70. 2,255,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

