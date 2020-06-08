Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,416 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.54. 7,899,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,060,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $168.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

