Westpac Banking Corp Sells 900 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 137,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,368,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,778,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

