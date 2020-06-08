Westpac Banking Corp Sells 46,857 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,857 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.65. 304,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

