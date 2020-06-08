Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 115,865 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,865 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. 2,339,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438,804. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

