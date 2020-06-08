Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,776 shares of company stock valued at $105,906,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $595.35. 20,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.07 and a 200-day moving average of $445.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

