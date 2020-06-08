Wells Fargo & Co Raises Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $42.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $39.53 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,493.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,423.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,244 shares of company stock worth $3,475,197. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 677,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 159,356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $23,489,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

