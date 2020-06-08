Wells Fargo & Co Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $135.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.59.

MTB stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

