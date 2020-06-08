Wedbush Boosts Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $28.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,415. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

