Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,858 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

MDT traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.01. 1,998,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.