Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,386 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 70,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.42. 32,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,612. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

