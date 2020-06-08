Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,297. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

