Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

