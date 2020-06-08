Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In other news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,964. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

