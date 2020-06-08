Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 99.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,761 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.71 during trading on Monday. 16,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,409. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.